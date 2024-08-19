Playback speed
Bill Kristol and Michael Weiss: It's Showtime

Tim Miller
and
William Kristol
Aug 19, 2024
Kamala's first month as a presidential candidate before the Democratic convention has gone exceedingly well—she's been controlling the narrative, infuriating people like Ben Shapiro, and Trump can't get her pretty face out of his head. Meanwhile, Putin talks a big game, but Ukraine has surprised everyone with its incursion into Russia. Bill Kristol and Michael Weiss join Tim Miller.

show notes
Dan Pfeiffer piece Tim mentioned

A.B.'s piece Tim referenced

Michael's stories at The Insider

WSJ story referenced by Michael (for Journal subscribers)


