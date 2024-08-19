Bill Kristol and Michael Weiss: It's Showtime

Kamala's first month as a presidential candidate before the Democratic convention has gone exceedingly well—she's been controlling the narrative, infuriating people like Ben Shapiro, and Trump can't get her pretty face out of his head. Meanwhile, Putin talks a big game, but Ukraine has surprised everyone with its incursion into Russia. Bill Kristol and Michael Weiss join Tim Miller.
Dan Pfeiffer piece Tim mentioned
Michael's stories at The Insider
WSJ story referenced by Michael (for Journal subscribers)
