Bill Kristol and Ty Cobb: Recapturing America

Peaceful protesters in Chicago and Portland have been so clever and effective at ridiculing the masked Stasi agents in their cities that the political momentum for putting troops on the street feels like it’s petering out. And while Republicans keep smearing this weekend’s No Kings day as about hating America, the real ‘Hate America’ side is the one calling patriots ‘terrorists’ because they intend to exercise their First Amendment rights. Meanwhile, the Comey and Tish James indictments are all about Trump’s mental illness and narcissism. Plus, the joy and the sadness around the release of the hostages, the Dems look to be winning the shutdown fight despite their messaging, and it may take a generation before the Justice Department is restored to its rightful role of ensuring the rule of law.



Former Trump attorney Ty Cobb and Bill Kristol join Tim Miller.

