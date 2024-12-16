Bill Kristol: Fake Nicey-Nicey Sh*t

ABC News and George Stephanopoulos have joined the preemptive capitulation parade by settling Trump's defamation suit—and by conspicuously paying out protection money ahead of the inauguration. The potential chilling effect on a key First Amendment issue is breathtaking. Meanwhile, Mitt Romney backs off of his criticism of Trump and Vance. Plus, the anti-oligarchic, semi-populist grounds for challenging the incoming administration.

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

NYT piece Bill mentioned

Bulwark debate on potentially ending Daylight Saving Time

Bill's conversation with Jack Goldsmith

