Bill Kristol: Fake Nicey-Nicey Sh*t

Tim Miller
and
William Kristol
Dec 16, 2024
ABC News and George Stephanopoulos have joined the preemptive capitulation parade by settling Trump's defamation suit—and by conspicuously paying out protection money ahead of the inauguration. The potential chilling effect on a key First Amendment issue is breathtaking. Meanwhile, Mitt Romney backs off of his criticism of Trump and Vance. Plus, the anti-oligarchic, semi-populist grounds for challenging the incoming administration.

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

show notes
NYT piece Bill mentioned
Bulwark debate on potentially ending Daylight Saving Time
Bill's conversation with Jack Goldsmith

