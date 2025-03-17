Playback speed
Bill Kristol: Give Back the Statue of Liberty

Tim Miller
and
William Kristol
Mar 17, 2025
Trump is taking liberties with our country's role in the world as a land of hope and opportunity by summarily locking up and deporting law-abiding immigrants—including people with legitimate asylum claims, people here on proper visas, and people with minor errors in their paperwork. And it's all being done with intentional cruelty to convey the message: Don't even think of coming to Fortress America. Meanwhile, his tone-deaf billionaire treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, is mocking Americans for wanting cheap TVs. Plus, Schumer postpones his book tour as Democrats look elsewhere for a fighter, and Trump’s late-night tantrum about Biden's pardons.

show notes
White House sizzle reel of immigrants being sent to penal colony in El Salvador
Bill's 'Bulwark on Sunday' conversation with Aaron Reichlin-Melnick

