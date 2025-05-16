Peter Hamby: All in Service of Kissing Trump's Ass

MAGA is having a performative tantrum calling for James Comey to be jailed over a seashell meme because the daily job of Trump's supporters and Cabinet members is to try to warm his heart—that includes Kristi Noem changing her face and Tulsi firing top intel officials because they told the White House the truth it doesn't want to hear. Meanwhile, fentanyl deaths and violent crime fell dramatically last year, and border crossings have plummeted, but the administration keeps hyping a "crisis" to try to justify suspending habeas corpus. Plus, Tim briefly goes back to his comms job, the GOP's bill is not on a glide-path, Dems think their leaders are "spineless," Gavin tries "just win" on for size, Kamala mulls the CA governor's race—and new baby advice!!

Peter Hamby joins Tim Miller for a bountiful weekend pod.

