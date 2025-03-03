Playback speed
Bill Kristol: Kleptocrats and Plutocrats

Tim Miller
and
William Kristol
Mar 03, 2025
∙ Paid
41
8
Trump is trying to chuck the post-WWII order and firmly pivot American foreign policy away from Europe and toward Putin—the poor guy who got dragged into totally-not-a-hoax Russia Russia Russia. And Lil' Marco and Lindsey rushed to defend Trump and JD against Zelensky, who dared to question in the Oval Office whether Putin could be trusted in any ceasef…

Tim Miller
William Kristol
