Bill Kristol: March to Dictatorship

Trump and his people have used the summer months to up the despot game—sending armed troops into the streets, taking over the police in D.C., and promising to export the same tactics to even more blue cities. And the attempted deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Uganda shows the lengths the administration will go for not submitting to its coercion. At the same time, Vance sounds downright Orwellian on the John Bolton matter, while the White House eyes other major corporations to extort. Plus, Wes Moore punches back, the injustice of the trans military ban, and the emerging signs of a broad Democratic coalition

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

show notes

