The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Bill Kristol: Rally Around the Flag
0:00
-43:38

Bill Kristol: Rally Around the Flag

Tim Miller
and
William Kristol
Jun 03, 2024
Share
Transcript

This is a good moment for Biden to proudly raise the flag right-side up, and share his love of America—even as his Justice Department's prosecution of Hunter gets underway. Meanwhile, the extremism from the country-in-distress crowd continues to be over-the-top, including Felon 45 emboldening vigilante groups to act on his behalf. Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

show notes:


ABC News video of WWII vets arriving in France
Other footage of US vets at Charles-de-Gaulle Airport
Vets arriving in Normandy
James Carville on Bill Kristol's pod

0 Comments
The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
William Kristol
Recent Episodes
Ben Wittes and Ron Filipkowski: Guilty!
  Tim Miller and Benjamin Wittes
Derek Thompson: Negativity Bias
  Tim Miller
David Frum: Complete Chaos
  Tim Miller
John Heilemann: Piss and Vinegar
  Tim Miller
Sarah Longwell and A.B. Stoddard: Won't Get Fooled Again
  Tim MillerSarah Longwell, and A.B. Stoddard
Jasmine Crockett: Nikki Haley and B6
  Tim Miller
James Comey and Ben Wittes: A Demagogue Our Founders Feared
  Tim Miller and Benjamin Wittes