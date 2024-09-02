Bill Kristol: Stay on Offense

Kamala looks to have a very narrow lead in the polls, but she needs to do more to drive Trump down—a good target would be his announcement that he's voting against protecting abortion rights in Florida. Plus, his sudden concern for Pence and Vance's copious podcast blathering.
Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller for a special Labor Day pod.
show notes
