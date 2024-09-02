Playback speed
18

Bill Kristol: Stay on Offense

Tim Miller
and
William Kristol
Sep 02, 2024
18
Kamala looks to have a very narrow lead in the polls, but she needs to do more to drive Trump down—a good target would be his announcement that he's voting against protecting abortion rights in Florida. Plus, his sudden concern for Pence and Vance's copious podcast blathering.

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller for a special Labor Day pod.

show notes
USA Today piece about Will Selber

Hersh Goldberg-Polin's childhood bedroom with art about Jerusalem

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

