Bill Kristol: The Musk of it All

Tim Miller
and
William Kristol
Oct 07, 2024
2
Transcript

Do not sleep on this: The billionaire tech bros are on board with the authoritarian project so they can capture the regulatory state. They are showering Trump with money to win his favor and using Vance to lock in control of the Republican Party. Plus, Kamala unveils her media strategy, and the damage Israel has done to terror groups since Oct. 7 is significant.

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

show notes
Gifted Nate Cohn piece on the state of the race 


Tim Miller
William Kristol
