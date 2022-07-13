The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Bill Kristol: This Is Why We Were Never-Trump
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -44:41
-44:41

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Bill Kristol: This Is Why We Were Never-Trump

Charlie Sykes
Jul 13, 2022
∙ Paid
11
Share

When Trump refused to accept the outcome of the election, he cooked up a scheme to keep himself in office, unleashed the mob, and proved how dangerous an unprincipled demagogue in the White House can be. Bill Kristol joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Charlie Sykes
Recent Episodes
Susan Glasser: Giving Away the Store to Putin
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
Bill Kristol: Taking A Wrecking Ball to the Government
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
Andrew Weissmann and Michael Weiss: Valentine's Massacre
  Tim Miller and Andrew Weissmann
Alex Wagner: The Poster Child for Corruption and Grift
  Tim Miller
Carol Leonnig and Robert Putnam: Lies and Moral Obligations
  Tim Miller
Tom Malinowski: Fight the Power, Dems
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol: The Law Be Damned
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
Ezra Klein: The Resistance, Back from the Dead
  Tim Miller