Bill Kristol: Tuberville's Policy Is the Same as Trump's
Bill Kristol: Tuberville's Policy Is the Same as Trump's

Tim Miller
and
William Kristol
Jun 10, 2024
Tommy Tuberville's know-nothing appeasement of Putin lines up exactly with where the ex-POTUS is—Biden should be making Trumpworld squirm over that fact. Plus, the antisemitic white nationalists who could be back at the White House next year, the far-right's momentum in Europe, and the curious case of why Trump would be reluctant to release the Epstein file. Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

