Bill Kristol: We Were Right To Be Alarmed

Tim Miller
and
William Kristol
Nov 25, 2024
1
4
The danger of Trump's nominees is that the main condition of employment—aside from being on Fox—is their fealty to him, and a willingness to go along with the ideological fervor of Stephen Miller, Russ Vought and JD Vance. Meanwhile, the math may not add up for Tulsi, Sarah McBride shows grace and dignity in response to Nancy Mace, and Trump goes weirdly quiet.

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

show notes

Clip of Sarah McBride on MSNBC

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Tim Miller
William Kristol
