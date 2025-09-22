The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Bill Kristol: Where Is the $50,000?

Tim Miller's avatar
William Kristol's avatar
Tim Miller
and
William Kristol
Sep 22, 2025
∙ Paid
10
5
We thought Tom Homan was just an extreme border hawk and ideologue. Now we know this powerful law enforcement official, who's depriving immigrants of their freedom, may also be a corrupt law-breaker—after he was reportedly recorded taking a $50,000 cash bribe during an FBI sting operation. And MAGA die-hards, like Megyn Kelly, have made clear they don't care. Meanwhile, Kash is having FBI agents pursue Q-Anon leads in the Kirk assassination. Plus, Tucker is a very sick person, Trump is demanding that Bondi file trumped-up charges against his enemies, and Democrats should absolutely not vote to fund this administration.

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

show notes

