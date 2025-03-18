On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss Joe Russo’s war on Harvey Weinstein (but not for the reasons you might think). Then they review Black Bag, a movie that makes marriage look fun. (Kinda. Depending on the fun you like.) Make sure to swing by Friday for a bonus episode on how to resurrect movie marketing. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!
'Black Bag,' the Year's Best Date Movie
Plus: Do Netflix mockbusters get enough respect?
Mar 18, 2025
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
