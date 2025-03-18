The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
'Black Bag,' the Year's Best Date Movie
'Black Bag,' the Year's Best Date Movie

Plus: Do Netflix mockbusters get enough respect?
Sonny Bunch
Mar 18, 2025
2
On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss Joe Russo’s war on Harvey Weinstein (but not for the reasons you might think). Then they review Black Bag, a movie that makes marriage look fun. (Kinda. Depending on the fun you like.) Make sure to swing by Friday for a bonus episode on how to resurrect movie marketing. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Sonny Bunch
