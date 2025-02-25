The Bulwark
Bond's Brave New World

Plus: A Captain America movie. Yay?
Sonny Bunch
Feb 25, 2025
Transcript
The last Broccoli-era James Bond (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) talked about Amazon’s newfound ability to greenlight James Bond vehicles without the approval of the Broccoli family or Eon Productions. What does this mean for the British superspy? Then they review the first proper MCU movie in nearly 18 months. Has absence made the heart grow fonder for Captain America: Brave New World? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for our bonus episode on Friday, when we’ll be reviewing The Gorge. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

Discussion about this episode

Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
