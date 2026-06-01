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BREAKING: DOJ Will Follow Order To Pause $1.8 Billion Slush Fund

Sam Stein's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Sam Stein and Andrew Egger
Jun 01, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein and Andrew Egger give their takes on the breaking news that the Trump administration is reportedly pausing and potentially abandoning the controversial $1.8 billion slush fund for January 6 defendants and other Trump allies. Sam and Andrew walk through how the arrangement came together, why judges are now scrutinizing it, and why even Republican lawmakers are growing uneasy with the implications. But just because they said it's "paused," is it actually over?

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