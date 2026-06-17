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BREAKING: Exhausted Trump Rambles Through Parade of Grievances On G7 Stage

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Sam Stein's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Mark Hertling's avatar
Sam Stein, Andrew Egger, and Mark Hertling
Jun 17, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein, Andrew Egger, and Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.), went live to cover Trump's appearance at the G7 conference. Plus, the gang reacts to the U.S. unveiling the text in their official MOU with Iran.

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