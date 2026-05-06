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BREAKING: FBI Raids Virginia Democrat Who Beat Republicans at Redistricting

Sam Stein's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Sam Stein and Will Sommer
May 06, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein and Will Saletan give their takes on the breaking news that the FBI raided the office of Virginia Democrat Louise Lucas, the bizarre presence of a Fox News crew already on the scene, and the FBI’s reported investigation into leaks connected to a damaging Atlantic story about FBI Director Kash Patel.

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