BREAKING: New Footage in Minneapolis Killing

Tim Miller breaks down newly released footage appearing to be from the ICE officer who fatally shot Renee Good.

Correction, January 9, 2025, 3:35 p.m.: The footage from the perspective of ICE agent Jonathan Ross played in this video appears to have come not from a body camera, as mentioned in the video, but from the phone Ross was holding during the incident.



