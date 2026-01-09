The Bulwark

BREAKING: New Footage in Minneapolis Killing

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Jan 09, 2026

Tim Miller breaks down newly released footage appearing to be from the ICE officer who fatally shot Renee Good.

Correction, January 9, 2025, 3:35 p.m.: The footage from the perspective of ICE agent Jonathan Ross played in this video appears to have come not from a body camera, as mentioned in the video, but from the phone Ross was holding during the incident.

