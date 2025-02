With Kash Patel confirmed as FBI director, Will Saletan talks the dangers of having all guardrails off with VP JD Vance and Attorney General Pam Bondi also in key positions to help Donald Trump destroy democracy.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.