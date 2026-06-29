BREAKING: SCOTUS Hands Trump Two Major Losses, One Win (w/ Kyle Cheney)

Sam Stein, Andrew Egger, and Politico's Kyle Cheney go live to break down the Supreme Court's latest rulings, including decisions upholding mail-in voting, blocking President Trump from firing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, and allowing him to remove independent regulators.



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