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BREAKING: SCOTUS Hands Trump Two Major Losses, One Win (w/ Kyle Cheney)

Sam Stein's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Sam Stein and Andrew Egger
Jun 29, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein, Andrew Egger, and Politico's Kyle Cheney go live to break down the Supreme Court's latest rulings, including decisions upholding mail-in voting, blocking President Trump from firing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, and allowing him to remove independent regulators.

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