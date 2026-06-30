Sam Stein, Andrew Egger and Bill Kristol went live to cover the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold birthright citizenship in a major blow to Trump’s agenda. They break down the decision and the political impact it could have for Republicans ahead of the midterms.
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BREAKING: SCOTUS Upholds Birthright Citizenship, Releases Other Major Decisions | Morning Shots
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Jun 30, 2026
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Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
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