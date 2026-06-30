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BREAKING: SCOTUS Upholds Birthright Citizenship, Releases Other Major Decisions | Morning Shots

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Andrew Egger's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
William Kristol's avatar
Andrew Egger, Sam Stein, and William Kristol
Jun 30, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein, Andrew Egger and Bill Kristol went live to cover the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold birthright citizenship in a major blow to Trump’s agenda. They break down the decision and the political impact it could have for Republicans ahead of the midterms.

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