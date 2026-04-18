BREAKING: Strait of Hormuz is Already Closed Again

Tim Miller takes on fast-moving developments after Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz again and fires on commercial ships—less than a day after Donald Trump said it would "never" close again. Plus: Trump’s appearance with Joe Rogan, his response to the crisis, and his decision to shut down questions from reporters.



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