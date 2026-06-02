BREAKING: Trump Taps Unqualified Hatchet Man As New Intel Chief | Morning Shots

Andrew Egger and Bill Kristol went live to react to Trump’s shocking decision to install housing official Bill Pulte as Acting Director of National Intelligence, despite having no intelligence background. They discuss what the appointment says about Trump’s priorities, growing concerns about the weaponization of government power, signs of Republican resistance on Capitol Hill, and whether Trump’s increasingly frustrated behavior signals deeper problems ahead for his presidency.

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