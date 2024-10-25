Bret Stephens: Pray Kamala Wins

Trump is corrosive to the soul of our democracy. He's a bigot, an ogre, and an isolationist. And for all the Reagan Republicans on the fence: If Trump gets back in, America won't have a healthy conservative movement again for generations. Plus, Kamala on Israel, and Elon's private foreign policy with Putin—he's working against our national security while helping himself to the treasury of the United States.

Bret Stephens joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

Bret's 2018 piece on Musk being the Trump of Silicon Valley

