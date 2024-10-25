Playback speed
Bret Stephens: Pray Kamala Wins

Tim Miller
Oct 25, 2024
1
2
Trump is corrosive to the soul of our democracy. He's a bigot, an ogre, and an isolationist. And for all the Reagan Republicans on the fence: If Trump gets back in, America won't have a healthy conservative movement again for generations. Plus, Kamala on Israel, and Elon's private foreign policy with Putin—he's working against our national security while helping himself to the treasury of the United States.

Bret Stephens joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

show notes:
Tim's playlist

Bret's 2018 piece on Musk being the Trump of Silicon Valley

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
Tim Miller
