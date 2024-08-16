Brian Beutler: Vibe Shift

Swapping out Biden for Kamala has been such a big mood boost that consumer confidence among Dems and independents is suddenly surging. Meanwhile, Trump keeps having Potemkin press conferences as a ploy to reclaim the narrative. Plus, Bond-style villains have made hating Project 2025 so easy, and the 'suckers and losers' guy again shows that he doesn't respect the troops.
Brian Beutler joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.
Brian's piece on mass psychology
Tim's playlist
