Tucker Carlson's firing shocked the media world and Tucker himself. He thought he could say and do anything. What role did Tucker's phony Jan. 6 programming play in the rupture? And does his ouster signal a Fox re-set? Brian Stelter shares his insights with Charlie Sykes.
Brian Stelter: Tucker Thought He Was Invincible
Apr 25, 2023
The Bulwark Podcast
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
