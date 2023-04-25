The Bulwark

Brian Stelter: Tucker Thought He Was Invincible
Brian Stelter: Tucker Thought He Was Invincible

Charlie Sykes
Apr 25, 2023
Tucker Carlson's firing shocked the media world and Tucker himself. He thought he could say and do anything. What role did Tucker's phony Jan. 6 programming play in the rupture? And does his ouster signal a Fox re-set? Brian Stelter shares his insights with Charlie Sykes.

