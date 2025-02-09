For our first Bulwark on Sunday, Sarah and Bill went live on Substack to chat Elon Musk's unhinged attacks on Bill, how the Democrats can message better against Trump and much more.
Bulwark on Sunday: Elon’s Attacks and How The Dems Can Message Against Trump
Feb 09, 2025
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn't slow down, and neither do we.
