The Bulwark
The Secret Podcast
Cable News Is Kabuki Theater
66
Preview
0:00
-24:26

Cable News Is Kabuki Theater

Ronna McDaniel wasn't hired to analyze the news. She was hired to play a part.
Jonathan V. Last
and
Mona Charen
Mar 29, 2024
∙ Paid
66
Share
It’s me. Hi. I’m the problem. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Mona Charen is in for Sarah this week and she and JVL talk about why crazy is consolidating under the banner of MAGA, the politicization of the Baltimore bridge collapse, and why Ronna McDaniel is a symptom of everything that’s wrong with cable news.

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of The Bulwark.

Or upgrade your subscription. Join
The Bulwark
The Secret Podcast
Audio
Each Friday best friends, Sarah Longwell and JVL, go off-leash and uncensored in this intimate podcast.
Only for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jonathan V. Last
Mona Charen
Recent Episodes
1:00:07
No Logic, No Candidate, No Ticket
  
Tim Miller
 and 
Sarah Longwell
54:39
Burn It All Down
  
Jonathan V. Last
 and 
Sarah Longwell
56:35
"I'll Just Vote for the Famous Football Man"
  
Jonathan V. Last
 and 
Sarah Longwell
58:22
Biden's State of the Union Masterclass
49:00
Trump and Biden Went to Texas
32:35
Together. Again.
  
Jonathan V. Last
 and 
Sarah Longwell
54:02
Genuine Patriots and Useful Idiots
  
Jonathan V. Last
 and 
Sarah Longwell