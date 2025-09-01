Can Democrats Stop Bleeding Voters?

Third Way's Matt Bennett and Sarah Longwell join Mona to talk about tanking Democratic voter registration numbers, words you should never say, the working class, the donors, and more.
Just Between Us is a podcast exclusively for members of Bulwark+ featuring Mona Charen and her Bulwark colleagues unburdening themselves each Tuesday evening. To listen to this episode become a Bulwark+ member today.
REFERENCES:
Was It Something I Said? A memo to All Who Wish to Stop Donald Trump and MAGA from Third Way.