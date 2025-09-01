The Bulwark

Can Democrats Stop Bleeding Voters?

Mona Charen
and
Sarah Longwell
Sep 01, 2025
Third Way's Matt Bennett and Sarah Longwell join Mona to talk about tanking Democratic voter registration numbers, words you should never say, the working class, the donors, and more.

REFERENCES:

Was It Something I Said? A memo to All Who Wish to Stop Donald Trump and MAGA from Third Way.

