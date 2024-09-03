Recently in The Bulwark:

[This article is excerpted from Kim Wehle’s new book Pardon Power: How the Pardon System Works—And Why, just published by Woodhall Press.] DONALD TRUMP IS THE FIRST PRESIDENT to realistically present the country with the possibility of a self-pardon. Presumably, if he had issued a preemptive self-pardon before leaving office in 2021, he would have pleaded it in his two federal trials: one in Washington, DC, for his plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and another in Florida for mishandling classified documents after he left office. (No presidential pardon, from himself or any other president, would shield him from his prosecution in Georgia state court for trying to overturn the 2020 election there or in New York state court for falsifying business records to cover up a campaign finance violation, for which he was convicted on 34 counts in May.) If Trump wins the 2024 election, it becomes much likelier that, for the first time since the Constitution was ratified in 1789, a president will issue a pardon to himself, or at least try to.

“YES, I WOULD,” KAMALA HARRIS TOLD CNN, without hesitation, when asked last week if she’d name a Republican to her Cabinet. Why? She said she values diverse opinions, building consensus, and finding “a common place of understanding” in order to solve problems. “I think it’s important to have people at the table when some of the most important decisions are being made that have different views, different experiences. And I think it would be to the benefit of the American public to have a member of my Cabinet who is a Republican,” said the vice president and Democratic presidential nominee.

HILLARY CLINTON DIDN’T “HAVE THE LOOK,” Donald Trump said in 2016. Kamala Harris “doesn’t look like a leader,” he said last week.



Clinton was a former secretary of state. Harris is currently vice president. To Trump they both look . . . like women. On the day Harris sat down with CNN for an interview, Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance, posted a famous 2007 clip of a Miss Teen USA contestant bumbling through an answer to a pageant question. He wrote: “BREAKING: I have gotten ahold of the full Kamala Harris CNN interview.”

CAN DONALD TRUMP BE TRUSTED once again with the reins of American foreign policy? The answer to this question is a resounding No. Trump is a grifter, an ignoramus, a skilled demagogue, a humorless clown, and manifestly unfit for public office at any level. But if you had to make that case to an intelligent but uninformed visitor from, say, Jupiter, where would you begin?

