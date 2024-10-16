Recently in The Bulwark:

WITH THREE WEEKS LEFT UNTIL ELECTION DAY, Donald Trump’s attempt to convince Americans that “migrants” have invaded the country and are “occupying” portions of it, is working. He has narrowed the race as polls show him making gains with Latino and African American men. Trump believes his racist and xenophobic pitch can peel off enough suburban moms as well, because he knows a majority of voters now favor his mass deportation plans—a 20 percentage point increase in just eight Trumpified years, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll.

IT’S EASY TO GRASP WHY there was plenty of coverage of Donald Trump’s bizarre episode last night—in which he gently swayed to music for 39 minutes on stage in Pennsylvania, raising new questions about his mental health. Even so, that version of Trump, pumping his arms arhythmically to Pavarotti, the Village People, and the rest of his playlist reliables, was preferable to the Trump who showed up over the weekend, when he repeatedly floated the idea of using military force against his political opponents.

JD VANCE’S REPEATED REFUSAL to answer a straightforward question—“Did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election?”—deservedly became the highlight of his New York Times interview. But equally notable is the method of his evasion: suggesting that the integrity of the election was compromised because “big technology companies censored the Hunter Biden laptop story.” Vance had tried a similar deflection in the vice-presidential debate with Tim Walz, pivoting away from a question about January 6th by claiming that the real threat to democracy is censorship by “government and Big Tech” and attempting to counter Walz with a non sequitur: “Did Kamala Harris censor Americans from speaking their mind in the wake of the 2020 COVID situation?”

Happy Tuesday! I'm on the road to Philadelphia, where we kick off our road tour of Bulwark Live shows on Thursday!

So, as I am ignoring Horace Greeley’s advice and head back east, please forgive a shorter than usual Overtime!

Chip Roy posted literal #fakenews… And left it up for hours. Finally, he deleted it. Decline is a choice, one Chip Roy chose long ago.

Me reaping, me sowing… Ted Cruz only has himself to blame for his current electoral predicament.

My people… The anti-status watch people. (WSJ)

