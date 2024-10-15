The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
'Saturday Night' and the Excitement of the New
'Saturday Night' and the Excitement of the New

Plus: Are influencers the new A-Listers?
Sonny Bunch
Oct 15, 2024
On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) ask if social media influencers are the new Hollywood A-Listers. (Spoiler: they’re not. They’re something older and potentially much lamer but also maybe more interesting.) Then they review Saturday Night, a movie that revels in the excitement of The New. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for a bonus episode on SNL movies! And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend.

Discussion about this podcast

