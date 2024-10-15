Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
14

Tom Nichols: He's Bait for the 25th Amendment

Tim Miller
Oct 15, 2024
∙ Paid
14
Share

Trump's fitness for office is a central question now more than ever after his bizarre town hall Monday night, where instead of taking questions, he called out songs, bopped, and swayed—for 39 minutes. Plus, Kamala plans a trip into the lion's den on Fox News, Youngkin is utterly shameless, and we risk losing the norms that George Washington established …

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
BONUS EPISODE with Jason Calacanis: The Civil War in Silicon Valley
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol: Trump’s Not Hiding the Authoritarianism Anymore
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
Susan Glasser and Jared Polis: Shaking Up the Holdouts
  Tim Miller
David Axelrod: Change Agent
  Tim Miller
James Carville: We Just Have to Win
  Tim Miller and James Carville
Timothy Snyder: The Politics of Impotence
  Tim Miller and Timothy Snyder
Bill Kristol: The Musk of it All
  Tim Miller and William Kristol