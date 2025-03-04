Canada to the U.S.: F-ing Bring It

Sam Stein and Martyn Wendell Jones break down Canada’s response to Trump’s tariffs, from government retaliation plans to Canadians ditching American products.

Read More, "What Fresh Hell Do We Have Today?"

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.