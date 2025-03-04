Playback speed
Canada to the U.S.: F-ing Bring It

Sam Stein
and
Martyn Wendell Jones
Mar 04, 2025
4
Sam Stein and Martyn Wendell Jones break down Canada’s response to Trump’s tariffs, from government retaliation plans to Canadians ditching American products.

