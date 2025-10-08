Casey Newton: Lawlessness and Danger in Tech's Brave New World

Trump’s TikTok deal looks like classic crony capitalism as well as open theft. But China has bigger fish to fry with trade than its TikTok algorithm—which led Congress last year to ban the app in the U.S. Meanwhile, Silicon Valley thinks they’re building a machine god with AI, but we really may be heading into catastrophe. Plus, the armed invasion of Chicago, Sam Altman seems disconnected from reality, and Tim Cook’s pathetic bending over for Trump.

Casey Newton joins Tim Miller.

show notes

