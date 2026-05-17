Cassidy’s Loss Sends a Warning to Trump-Critical Republicans

Bill Cassidy tried to survive Trump’s wrath after voting for his impeachment. It didn’t work. Sam Stein and Sarah Longwell take on Cassidy’s crushing third place finish, Lindsey Graham’s comments about “Trump’s party,” and what it means for Republicans who cross Trump.

JOIN US! We’ll have some chatty friends joining us on stage for Bulwark Live in San Diego on May 20 and Los Angeles on May 21. For details or to grab your seats today head to TheBulwark.com/Events. More

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