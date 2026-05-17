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Cassidy’s Loss Sends a Warning to Trump-Critical Republicans

Sam Stein's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Sam Stein and Sarah Longwell
May 17, 2026
∙ Paid

Bill Cassidy tried to survive Trump’s wrath after voting for his impeachment. It didn’t work. Sam Stein and Sarah Longwell take on Cassidy’s crushing third place finish, Lindsey Graham’s comments about “Trump’s party,” and what it means for Republicans who cross Trump.

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