Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
11
9

Catherine Rampell: Trump's Tariffmageddon

Tim Miller
Apr 09, 2025
∙ Paid
11
9
Share

The White House is pumping out a lot of happy talk about countries wanting to make deals over the tariffs, but the tumult Trump has created has spread to the bond market. And that may be a sign that he has people so spooked about the U.S. economy that our treasuries are no longer seen as a safe bet. Meanwhile, China has a lot of leverage here and may be using it.

Plus, the Democrats' candidate recruiter for the midterms, Colorado's Jason Crow, discusses how to win back working class voters.

Catherine Rampell and Rep. Jason Crow join Tim Miller.

Leave a comment


show notes

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Jonathan Cohn and Mark Lilla: Lobotomizing America
  Tim Miller and Jonathan Cohn
Bill Kristol: The High Cost of Stupidity
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
Adam Kinzinger: Mortal Damage to the American Empire
  Tim Miller and Adam Kinzinger
Mallory McMorrow and Tracy Alloway: A Self-Inflicted Crisis
  Tim Miller and Mallory McMorrow
Sam Stein: Elon Is Toxic
  Tim Miller and Sam Stein
Susan Rice: This Is Bloody Serious
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol: Stiffen Your Spines, Democrats
  Tim Miller and William Kristol