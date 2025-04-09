Catherine Rampell: Trump's Tariffmageddon

The White House is pumping out a lot of happy talk about countries wanting to make deals over the tariffs, but the tumult Trump has created has spread to the bond market. And that may be a sign that he has people so spooked about the U.S. economy that our treasuries are no longer seen as a safe bet. Meanwhile, China has a lot of leverage here and may be using it.

Plus, the Democrats' candidate recruiter for the midterms, Colorado's Jason Crow, discusses how to win back working class voters.

Catherine Rampell and Rep. Jason Crow join Tim Miller.

Leave a comment



show notes

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.