CAUGHT: Vance, Rubio Admit Their Attacks On Speech Mean US NOT A Free Country In Old Video

Sarah Longwell
and
Tim Miller
Apr 17, 2025
Tim Miller and Sarah Longwell bring the receipts. JD Vance and Marco Rubio used to say weaponizing the IRS against your enemies was authoritarian. Now that Trump’s doing it? Crickets.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
