Sen. Chris Coons: Democrats Are Willing to Shut Down DHS Over ICE Abuses

Sam Stein is joined by Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) for his take on the rapidly unfolding government shutdown fight and why Democrats are willing to shut down the Department of Homeland Security unless Congress passes real, binding limits on ICE and CBP. Coons explains why Democrats agreed to a short-term DHS extension, what specific statutory reforms they’re demanding, and how Trump’s governing chaos is reverberating beyond U.S. borders.



