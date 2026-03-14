Is This the Sickest MAGA Scandal Yet?

Sam Stein, Tim Miller, and Will Sommer take on one of the strangest scandals to hit the far-right internet: extremist agitator Jake Lang getting caught in a social-media sting run by a self-styled “predator hunter.” They also talk about the growing war inside conservative media as Megyn Kelly and Ben Shapiro clash publicly.



Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.