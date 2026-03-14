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Is This the Sickest MAGA Scandal Yet?

Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Tim Miller, Sam Stein, and Will Sommer
Mar 14, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein, Tim Miller, and Will Sommer take on one of the strangest scandals to hit the far-right internet: extremist agitator Jake Lang getting caught in a social-media sting run by a self-styled “predator hunter.” They also talk about the growing war inside conservative media as Megyn Kelly and Ben Shapiro clash publicly.

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