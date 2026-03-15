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Trump Says Iran Is Finished—Then Asks the World for Backup

Sam Stein's avatar
Will Saletan's avatar
Sam Stein and Will Saletan
Mar 15, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein and Will Saletan take on Donald Trump’s claims that Iran has been “decimated” even as his administration asks other countries to help secure the Strait of Hormuz. They discuss the contradictions in Trump’s messaging and what it reveals about the war. They also react to FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr’s warning to broadcasters over their coverage.

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