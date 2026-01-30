Sam Stein, Sarah Longwell and Catherine Rampell are LIVE discussing Don Lemon's arrest related to a Minneapolis church protest and Trump tapping Kevin Warsh as the new Fed chair.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
BREAKING: Don Lemon Arrested, Kevin Warsh Trump's Fed Chair Pick
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Jan 30, 2026
∙ Paid
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes