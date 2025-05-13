The Bulwark

The Bulwark

China Just Embarrassed Trump and MAGA

Andrew Egger's avatar
Andrew Egger
May 13, 2025
∙ Paid
4
9
Share

Remember when Trump’s China trade war was the MAGA movement’s big new thing? Andrew Egger walks through how that tough-on-China stance fell apart in just a few weeks—and how MAGA influencers didn’t miss a beat.

