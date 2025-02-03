In this episode of The Mona Charen Podcast, Mona Charen speaks with author Jonathan Rauch about his new book, Cross Purposes: Christianity's Broken Bargain with Democracy. They explore the decline of Christianity in America, its impact on democracy, and whether faith can be depoliticized. Rauch, a self-described “atheistic homosexual Jew,” makes the cas…
Christianity’s Crossroads: Faith, Democracy, and America’s Future
Feb 03, 2025
The Mona Charen Show
Jonathan Rauch
