Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
6
5

Christianity’s Crossroads: Faith, Democracy, and America’s Future

Mona Charen
and
Jonathan Rauch
Feb 03, 2025
∙ Paid
6
5
Share

In this episode of The Mona Charen Podcast, Mona Charen speaks with author Jonathan Rauch about his new book, Cross Purposes: Christianity's Broken Bargain with Democracy. They explore the decline of Christianity in America, its impact on democracy, and whether faith can be depoliticized. Rauch, a self-described “atheistic homosexual Jew,” makes the cas…

The Bulwark
The Mona Charen Show
Audio
Video
The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jonathan Rauch
Writes Jonathan Rauch Subscribe
Mona Charen
Recent Episodes
Does the Law Allow Trump's Power Grab?
  Mona Charen and Steve Vladeck
About Those Men
  Mona Charen
Is Womanhood So Bad?
  Mona Charen
Something New Is Coming from Mona Charen
  Mona Charen
The Final Beg to Differ
  Mona CharenDamon LinkerWilliam Galston, and Linda Chavez
Trump's Most Dangerous Nominee
  Mona CharenNoah SmithDamon LinkerWilliam Galston, and Linda Chavez
Is the Press Preemptively Caving to Trump?
  Mona CharenDamon LinkerMatt BennettLinda Chavez, and William Galston