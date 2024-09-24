Recently in The Bulwark:

AFTER THE U.S. SUPREME COURT’S DOBBS DECISION in 2022, telecommunications giant Comcast announced it would give employees seeking to terminate a pregnancy as much as $10,000 to travel from states with strict anti-abortion laws to those with greater protections. Two years later, Comcast cut a check to one of the main groups seeking to restrict abortion rights. This month, the telecom giant sent $50,000 to Ron DeSantis’s Florida Freedom Fund, the political action committee launched by the governor to block an abortion rights initiative in the state.

WITH SIX WEEKS LEFT until Election Day, Donald Trump and his running mate are terrorizing Springfield, Ohio with lies as Republican officials there beg them to stop. He has endangered Jewish Americans by announcing he will blame them for an election loss. He is promising female voters his victory would make them “happy, healthy, confident and free” and they will “no longer be thinking about abortion,” as he conveys his hate for Taylor Swift and Oprah Winfrey. His push for a government shutdown has failed, with House Republicans advancing a continuing resolution that doesn’t include the provision he demanded that would make it illegal for illegal immigrants to vote, despite the fact that it’s already illegal. If all this seems like chaotic, political flailing, that’s because it is. This is the final stage of the Trump campaign.

YOU EVER HAVE THAT FEELING where you’re watching a movie set in the past, and then something happens in real life to drive home that it’s not even history, and might never be? Talk about reality biting. Last week I saw Ain’t No Back to a Merry-Go-Round, Ilana Trachtman’s documentary about “the first organized interracial civil rights protest in U.S. history”—a picket line to integrate the whites-only Glen Echo Amusement Park just outside Washington, D.C. Black Howard University students and white residents of the nearby, largely Jewish Bannockburn community protested together all through the summer of 1960.

Happy Tuesday! The toxic gas leak (on the other side of town from The Bulwark’s Cincinnati Bureau) is serious, but apparently under control.

Reminds me a bit of the 2005 PraxAir disaster in Saint Louis back when I was in college, in the pre-smartphone era.

Our drought may be coming to an end… But here’s how neighboring Columbus planned for this extreme drought two decades years ago.

Haitian group in Springfield, Ohio…files citizen criminal charges against Trump and Vance (AP)

America’s last… Little Italy.

The Long, Strange Saga… of Kamala Harris and Kimberly Guilfoyle (NYT)

A Missouri inmate was executed tonight… after the US Supreme Court rejected his appeal (CNN)

Trump Is No Gerald Ford… No other president has used an assassination attempt to inflame American politics the way Donald Trump does. (Tom Nichols, The Atlantic)

Childcare is expensive… because caring for children is expensive, by Bonnie Kristian.

A church… Where Mark Robinson still has defenders (NYT 🎁)

Aileen Cannon set to oversee… apparent Trump assassination attempt case in Florida (Politico). I am very interested in seeing how she handles this case. Curious!

