Michael Medved: America Is No Accident

Tim Miller
Sep 24, 2024
8
Longtime conservative talk show host Michael Medved believes America was chosen for a special mission—Republicans used to understand that, but now it's the Democrats who are carrying on the patriotic, 'morning in America' idea. Meanwhile, fiscal conservatives shrug over Trump's promised tariffs, and the architect of Project 2025 reportedly killed his neighbor's dog with a shovel.

show notes
Screenshot of National Review's 2016 cover, "Against Trump"
Michael's daily show
Abridged version of Michael's show
Michael's 'American Miracle' podcast

