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Command Post: Trump Doesn't Understand the War He Just Lost (w/ Tom Nichols)

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Benjamin Parker's avatar
Mark Hertling's avatar
Benjamin Parker and Mark Hertling
Jun 17, 2026
∙ Paid

Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.) and Ben Parker are joined by Tom Nichols to discuss the week's military news.

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