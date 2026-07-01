Join Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.) and Ben Parker as they cover the latest on negotiations with Iran, why Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio are still using Signal despite the blatant security risks, and why American allies are losing trust in the United States.
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Command Post: Why Are Trump’s Top Officials Still Using Signal?
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Jul 01, 2026
∙ Paid
Join Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.) and Ben Parker as they cover the latest on negotiations with Iran, why Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio are still using Signal despite the blatant security risks, and why American allies are losing trust in the United States.
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Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
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