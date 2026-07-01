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Command Post: Why Are Trump’s Top Officials Still Using Signal?

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Mark Hertling's avatar
Benjamin Parker's avatar
Mark Hertling and Benjamin Parker
Jul 01, 2026
∙ Paid

Join Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.) and Ben Parker as they cover the latest on negotiations with Iran, why Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio are still using Signal despite the blatant security risks, and why American allies are losing trust in the United States.

This week, The Bulwark is running our July 4th sale—a full year of membership for our email newsle…

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